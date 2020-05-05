Robin Rucker Zeigler -- Orangeburg
Robin Rucker Zeigler -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Robin Rucker Zeigler, 63, of Orangeburg, passed away unexpectedly at her residence.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2020, in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens in Orangeburg.

Friends may call the residence of Stacy and Celeste Zeigler, 3991 Belleville Road, Orangeburg.

