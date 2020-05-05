Robin Rucker Zeigler -- Orangeburg

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Robin Rucker Zeigler, 63, of Orangeburg, passed away unexpectedly at her residence.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2020, in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens in Orangeburg.

Friends may call the residence of Stacy and Celeste Zeigler, 3991 Belleville Road, Orangeburg.

To plant a tree in memory of Robin Zeigler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.