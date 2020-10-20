Robin Lynne Jeffcoat Mishoe -- Cordova

CORDOVA -- Robin Lynne Jeffcoat Mishoe, 60, of Cordova, passed away Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, at Thompson Funeral Home Inc., 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. A memorial service will follow at 7 p.m.
Robin was born March 5, 1960, in California. She was the daughter of the late Herman Jeffcoat and the late Betty Kittrell Kovacevich. She was predeceased by her husband, Bobby W. Mishoe Sr.
Survivors include her children, Tammy Bugla of Cordova, Jonathan Mishoe (Angie) of Cope, Bobby Mishoe (Irene) of North, and Travis Mishoe (Brittany) of Swansea; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brothers, Stanley Jeffcoat (Sheryl) and Tim Jeffcoat (Jeania); Sheryl Fields (Russ); and a number of nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society 200 Center Point Circle, Ste 100, Columbia, SC 29210.
