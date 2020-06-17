Robin Kay Shuler -- Orangeburg

Robin was born on Aug. 10, 1959, in Orangeburg, the daughter of the late Wallace Shuler Sr. and the late Beatrice Williams Shuler. Robin was a member of St. Andrews United Methodist Church. She was a poster child for the S.C. Buck-a-Cup, Easterseals and the March of Dimes. Robin loved singing and playing with her babies. She was predeceased by her sister, Ann Hewitt, and her brother, Wallace Shuler Jr.