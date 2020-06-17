Robin Kay Shuler -- Orangeburg
Robin Kay Shuler -- Orangeburg

Robin Kay Shuler

ORANGEBURG -- Robin Kay Shuler, 60, of Orangeburg, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020.

A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 18, at Thompson Funeral Home in Orangeburg.

The family will hold a private graveside service.

Robin was born on Aug. 10, 1959, in Orangeburg, the daughter of the late Wallace Shuler Sr. and the late Beatrice Williams Shuler. Robin was a member of St. Andrews United Methodist Church. She was a poster child for the S.C. Buck-a-Cup, Easterseals and the March of Dimes. Robin loved singing and playing with her babies. She was predeceased by her sister, Ann Hewitt, and her brother, Wallace Shuler Jr.

Survivors include her niece, Barbara Shuler; nephew, Richard Shuler (Paula); great-niece, Rachel; great-nephew, Jacob; niece, Tracy Parks (Randy); great-niece, Claire; great-nephew, Ben; nephew, Jay Etheredge; great-nieces, Brittany, Julia; great-nephew, Brian; niece, Cheryle Gray (Travis); great-nephews, Austin, Aidan; niece, Debra Spooner (Keith); great-nephew, Taylor; nephew, Andy Shuler (Raquel); great-niece, Casey; great-nephew, Cody; niece, Linda Tedford (Dave); great-nephews, Cale, Brendan; and a number of great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.

Memorials may be made to St. Andrews Methodist Church, 1980 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, SC 29115, or to Easterseals, P.O. Box 5715, Columbia, SC 29250.

