Robin Johnson -- Santee

SANTEE -- Funeral services for Mr. Robin Johnson, 61, of 240 Alleghany Road, Santee, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home of Santee Chapel, 8824 Old Number Six Highway, Santee, with interment to follow in Dantzler Cemetery, Santee. The Rev. Birdie Taylor is officiating.

Mr. Johnson passed away Sunday, Aug. 8.

Visitation will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, at Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Family and friends may visit the residence, 240 Alleghany Road, Santee, between the hours of 5 to 8 p.m. daily. Masks are required when visiting the residence. Friends may also call Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.