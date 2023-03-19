Sept. 1, 1964 - March 14, 2023
ORANGEBURG - Robin Denise Livingston, 58, of Orangeburg, passed away on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Bethel Church, 5261 Columbia Rd, Orangeburg. Pastor Joey Bozard will be officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
Robin was born on September 1, 1964, in Orangeburg. In Robin's life she was blessed with two fathers, the late Vance Martin Livingston and Mr. John Simmons, and her mother, the late Linda Pope. She was a graduate of Clemson University where she received her master's degree. Robin devoted her life to helping children. She worked with the Connie Maxwell Children's Home for many years. She later went to CASA Family Systems of Orangeburg serving as the first Child Advocacy Center Director. She was a member of Bethel Church and served as a church deacon. Robin loved the Lord, which was evident in the way she lived her life.
Survivors include her sister, Tammy Livingston Cluver (Jeff) of Colorado Springs, CO; brother, Bobby Livingston (Chandra) of GA; father, John Simmons of Eutawville; her beloved pet, Precious; cousins: Stacey Pope Besser and Lauren Pope Weeks; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Bethel Church at 5261 Columbia Rd, Orangeburg, SC, 29118; or to the Maude Schiffley SPCA at 225 Ruf Rd, Orangeburg, SC, 29118.