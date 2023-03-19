Robin was born on September 1, 1964, in Orangeburg. In Robin's life she was blessed with two fathers, the late Vance Martin Livingston and Mr. John Simmons, and her mother, the late Linda Pope. She was a graduate of Clemson University where she received her master's degree. Robin devoted her life to helping children. She worked with the Connie Maxwell Children's Home for many years. She later went to CASA Family Systems of Orangeburg serving as the first Child Advocacy Center Director. She was a member of Bethel Church and served as a church deacon. Robin loved the Lord, which was evident in the way she lived her life.