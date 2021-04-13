Robertha J. Bonnett -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Robertha J. Bonnett, 97, of 4851 Harvest Lane, transitioned from this earth and took flight to her heavenly home Saturday, April 10, 2021.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family is not receiving visitors at the residence. Condolences may be made by calling the home at 803-536-3663 or the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmons-funeralhome.com.