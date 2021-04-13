 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Robertha J. Bonnett -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Robertha J. Bonnett -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Robertha J. Bonnett, 97, of 4851 Harvest Lane, transitioned from this earth and took flight to her heavenly home Saturday, April 10, 2021.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family is not receiving visitors at the residence. Condolences may be made by calling the home at 803-536-3663 or the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmons-funeralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News