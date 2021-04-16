Robertha J. Bonnett -- Orangebrug

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Robertha J. Bonnett, 97, of 4851 Harvest Lane, Orangeburg, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Edisto Fork United Methodist Church, 356 Lariot Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens, 2900 Belleville Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Ellis White is officiating.

Mrs. Bonnett was born Aug. 7, 1923, in Orangeburg. She transitioned from this earth and took flight to her heavenly home on Saturday, April 10.

Public viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 16.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family is not receiving visitors at the residence. Condolences may be made by calling the home at 803-536-3663 or the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Edisto Fork United Methodist Church.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmons-funeralhome.com.