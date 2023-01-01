Robert Williams -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Robert Williams, 73, of 118 Glivens Court, died Dec. 29, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Burial will be in Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Viewing will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2. Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home. The family will receive limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com