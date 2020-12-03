Robert Wade Dunning -- Cordova

Forty-six years of his life was dedicated to the SI Group, formerly known as Ethyl/Albemarle. Robert took pride in his career there. He was a part of the Fireescue/EMT team there for many years. Robert was an avid outdoorsman. He loved collecting flashlights and was a true patriot of America. He loved his family, provided for them, and he made sure they were protected at all times. He loved to cook and share his homemade creations with his family and friends. Robert loved reading his Bible, war books and Westerns written by Louis L'Amour. Robert also enjoyed taking photos of God's creation.