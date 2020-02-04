ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Robert Switzer Jr., 86, of 990 Redmond St., Orangeburg, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at his residence.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.
Friends may call at the residence of his daughter, Ms. Teresa Switzer, 972 Latimore St., Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.
