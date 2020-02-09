ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Robert L. Switzer Jr. will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at North Orangeburg United Methodist Church, 950 Cook Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Anna G. Miller will be officiating. Burial will follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens, Orangeburg.
Visitation will be from 2:30 until 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at Simmons Funeral Home, Orangeburg.
Mr. Robert Switzer Jr. passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, at his residence.
Friends may call at the residence of his daughter, Ms. Teresa Switzer, 972 Latimore St., Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.
Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.
