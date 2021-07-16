 Skip to main content
Robert Summers -- New York
NEW YORK -- Graveside services for Robert Summers, of New York and formerly of St. George, will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 17, 2021, at New Hope AME Church in St. George, with the Rev. Hall officiating.

Friends may call Stevens Funeral Home of St. George. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 16, 2021, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

On-line condolences maybe expressed at www.stevensfh.net.

