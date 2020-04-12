Robert Smalls -- Blackville
Robert Smalls -- Blackville

BLACKVILLE -- Mr. Robert Smalls, 71, of 421 Lake Cynthia Road, passed away April 10, 2020.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

Friends may call the funeral home for additional information.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

