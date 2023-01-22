Robert 'Shane' Cleveland -- Santee

SANTEE — Robert “Shane” Cleveland, PGA, 62, of Santee, passed away on Jan. 14, 2023.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at Parks Funeral Home, 130 West 1st North St., Summerville, SC 29483.
In honor of Shane, memorials can be made to the PGA Reach, https:/www.pgareach.org.
Shane was born on Aug. 31, 1960, in Mobile, Alabama, and is the son of the late Joe and Lucille Cleveland. Shane was one of a kind, and lived life to the fullest. He has always had a passion for golf, which led to him becoming a head golf professional at several golf courses across South Carolina. Along with his passion and career in the golfing industry, he became a life time member of the Professional Golfers Association of America. Shane loved being on the water especially if he was boating or fishing. He was a huge fan of the Summerville High School Green Wave football team, and the South Carolina Gamecocks. Most importantly, Shane loved spending time with his family and friends whether it was playing golf, being on the boat or just being with each other.
Shane is survived by his sons, Parker Cleveland of Summerville, Brett Cleveland (Lauren) of Summerville; sister, Jo Ann Shaver (Larry) of Franklin, Tennessee; partner, Karen Brown of Santee; family by affection, Logan Daniels of Santee, Melissa Hensley of Hanahan; mother of his children, Maggie Cleveland of Summerville; grandson, Calum Cleveland.
He is predeceased by his late wife, Deronda “Ronda” Sanford; and parents, Joe and Lucille Cleveland. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home, 130 W. 1st North St., Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com