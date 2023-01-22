Robert 'Shane' Cleveland -- Santee

Shane was born on Aug. 31, 1960, in Mobile, Alabama, and is the son of the late Joe and Lucille Cleveland. Shane was one of a kind, and lived life to the fullest. He has always had a passion for golf, which led to him becoming a head golf professional at several golf courses across South Carolina. Along with his passion and career in the golfing industry, he became a life time member of the Professional Golfers Association of America. Shane loved being on the water especially if he was boating or fishing. He was a huge fan of the Summerville High School Green Wave football team, and the South Carolina Gamecocks. Most importantly, Shane loved spending time with his family and friends whether it was playing golf, being on the boat or just being with each other.