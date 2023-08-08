ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Robert Savage, 76, of Orangeburg, SC, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, August 10, 2023, at New Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Orangeburg, with interment to follow at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, Columbia. Rev. Todd A. Brown is officiating.

Mr. Savage will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service.

Mr. Savage passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2023.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 9, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Family and friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg, SC.

