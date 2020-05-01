Robert 'RB' Williams -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Robert Williams, 86, of 1820 McMichael St., Orangeburg, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may call at the residence of his wife, Mrs. Mattie Williams, 1820 McMichael St., Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

