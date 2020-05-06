Robert 'RB' Williams -- Orangeburg

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ORANGEBURG -- Private funeral services will be held for Mr. Robert Williams, 86, of 1820 McMichael St., Orangeburg.

Mr. Williams passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 6.

Family and friends may call at the residence of his wife, Mrs. Mattie Williams, 1820 McMichael St., Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

