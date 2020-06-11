Robert Patrick Jones -- Holly Hill
0 comments

Robert Patrick Jones -- Holly Hill

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Robert Patrick Jones

HOLLY HILL -- Robert Patrick Jones, 56, of Holly Hill, transitioned to Heaven Monday, June 8, 2020, at his home.

His graveside service will be held in the Greater Unity AME Church cemetery on Thursday, June 11, at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Randolph Miller, pastor, officiating.

“Pat,” as he was so affectionately called, leaves behind to cherish his memories two sons, Sedrick Drayton of Elloree and Patrick Drayton of Santee; two aunts, Ida Kay Bennett and Carrie Benjamin, both of Holly Hill; an uncle, James (Judy) Benjamin of Miami; two special friends, Johnny Collier and Johnny Smalls; and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.

Services are entrusted to:

Grace Funeral Services LLC

8827 Old State Road

Holly Hill, SC 29059

803-496-5539

Gracefuneralservicesllc.com

gracefuneralservice@gmail.com

May The Work “WE” Do Speak For Us!

To send flowers to the family of Robert Patrick Jones, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jun 11
Graveside Service
Thursday, June 11, 2020
11:00AM
Greater Unity A.M.E Church
744 Coach Road
Holly Hill, South Carolina 29059
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News