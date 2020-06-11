Robert Patrick Jones -- Holly Hill

His graveside service will be held in the Greater Unity AME Church cemetery on Thursday, June 11, at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Randolph Miller, pastor, officiating.

“Pat,” as he was so affectionately called, leaves behind to cherish his memories two sons, Sedrick Drayton of Elloree and Patrick Drayton of Santee; two aunts, Ida Kay Bennett and Carrie Benjamin, both of Holly Hill; an uncle, James (Judy) Benjamin of Miami; two special friends, Johnny Collier and Johnny Smalls; and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.