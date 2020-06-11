Robert Patrick Jones
HOLLY HILL -- Robert Patrick Jones, 56, of Holly Hill, transitioned to Heaven Monday, June 8, 2020, at his home.
His graveside service will be held in the Greater Unity AME Church cemetery on Thursday, June 11, at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Randolph Miller, pastor, officiating.
“Pat,” as he was so affectionately called, leaves behind to cherish his memories two sons, Sedrick Drayton of Elloree and Patrick Drayton of Santee; two aunts, Ida Kay Bennett and Carrie Benjamin, both of Holly Hill; an uncle, James (Judy) Benjamin of Miami; two special friends, Johnny Collier and Johnny Smalls; and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.
Services are entrusted to:
Grace Funeral Services LLC
8827 Old State Road
Holly Hill, SC 29059
803-496-5539
May The Work “WE” Do Speak For Us!
Service information
11:00AM
744 Coach Road
Holly Hill, South Carolina 29059
