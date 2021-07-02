Robert Pam -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Robert Pam, 22, of 128 Faglier Circle, died June 25, 2021, due to an automobile accident.
Graveside services will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Union Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, Holly Hill.
Staff and all those attending must full adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.
Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 2, 2021.
Friends may call at the residence of his brother, Chancey Pam, 128 Faglier Circle, Orangeburg, at at Glover's Funeral Home. Please adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.
Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.