Robert Pam -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Robert Pam, 22, of 128 Faglier Circle, died June 25, 2021, due to an automobile accident.

Graveside services will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Union Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, Holly Hill.

Staff and all those attending must full adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 2, 2021.

Friends may call at the residence of his brother, Chancey Pam, 128 Faglier Circle, Orangeburg, at at Glover's Funeral Home. Please adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

