 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Robert Pam -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Robert Pam -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Robert Pam

ORANGEBURG -- Robert Pam, 22, of 128 Faglier Circle, died June 25, 2021, due to an automobile accident.

Graveside services will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Union Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, Holly Hill.

Staff and all those attending must full adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 2, 2021.

Friends may call at the residence of his brother, Chancey Pam, 128 Faglier Circle, Orangeburg, at at Glover's Funeral Home. Please adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News