Robert Pam -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Robert Pam, 22, of 128 Faglier Circle, died June 25, 2021, due to an automobile accident.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will receive guests at the residence of his sister, Chancey Pam, 128 Faglier Circle, Orangeburg.

Friends may call at the funeral home.

Please adhere to COVID-19 guidelines.