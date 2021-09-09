 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Robert Neals -- St. George
0 comments

Robert Neals -- St. George

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ST. GEORGE -- Funeral services for Robert Neals of St. George will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Shady Grove Family Life Center in St. George, with the Rev. Leonard Huggins Jr. officiating. Burial will be held in the Shady Grove United Methodist Church cemetery.

Friends may call Stevens Funeral Home of St. George.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfh.net.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News