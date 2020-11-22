Robert Morgan Chapman -- Eutawville

EUTAWVILLE -- Robert Morgan Chapman, age 86, passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at home in Eutawville, with loving wife, Virginia, and children by his side. A graveside service will take place at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at The Historic Church of the Epiphany, 12065 Old No. 6 Hwy., Eutawville, SC 29048

He worked for John Deere Company, owned several John Deere dealerships and other farm-related businesses, and continued work in the farm industry until his retirement in 2014. Morgan and Virginia have three children, three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. They loved raising the family in Eutawville on Lake Marion. He taught his children and many of their friends how to waterski. The family enjoyed boating with friends to various locations along the intracoastal waterway. He was active in the Swamp Fox Boat Club and Rescue Squad, serving as president for several years. He participated in various men's groups in the community and was a member of Epiphany Episcopal Church in Eutawville where he served on the vestry.