Robert M. Rowell Sr. -- Santee

SANTEE -- Robert M. Rowell Sr., 78, of Santee, passed away on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.
A private memorial service will be held.
Mr. Rowell was born on May 18, 1942, in St. Matthews, the son of the late Clifford Rowell and the late Willie Mae Boltin Rowell. Mr. Rowell served in the United States Navy. He was predeceased by daughter, Stephanie Rowell; son, Robert Rowell Jr.; four brothers; and one sister.
Survivors include two granddaughters; special friend, Richard Beach (Debra); and his fur baby, Sissy.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.
