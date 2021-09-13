Robert Lee Shuler -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Public visitation for Mr. Robert Lee Shuler, 56, of 661 Berry St., Orangeburg, will be held Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, from 1 to 7 p.m. at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg.

Mr. Shuler passed away Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at his residence.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

