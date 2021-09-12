Robert Lee Shuler -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Robert Lee Shuler, 56, of 661 Berry St., passed away Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at his residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call at the residence of his daughter, Sharonda Shuler, 661 Berry St., Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

