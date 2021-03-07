 Skip to main content
Robert Lee Rice Sr. -- Bamberg
BAMBERG -- Mr. Robert Lee Rice Sr., 55, of 400 Lazy Lane, passed away March 5, 2021, at Prisma Health Richland, Columbia.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

Friends may call the funeral home for additional information. Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.

