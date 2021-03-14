Robert Lee Rice Sr. -- Bambeg

BAMBERG – The funeral for Robert Lee Rice Sr., 55, of 400 Lazy Lane, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 15, 2021, at Dash's Funeral Home Chapel, Bamberg. Burial will be in Thankful Baptist Church Cemetery, Bamberg.

Viewing for the public will be held two hours prior to the beginning of the funeral service.

Robert Lee Rice Sr.'s earthly existence began on January 27, 1966. He was the son of the late William Henry Rice and Magdalene Felder Rice.

He graduated from Bamberg- Ehrhardt High School, and he served in the United States Army National Guard.

In 1990, he was united in holy matrimony to Renee Williams. To this union one son was born and he helped raise two stepsons. In 2000 he moved to York, Pennsylvania.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Willie Joe, Clay, Henry Lee Rice and Harry Lee Rice; and two sisters, Lillie Lincoln and Ella Bannister.

Left to cherish precious memories are his son Robert Lee Rice Jr.; his stepsons, Michael Williams and Matthew Williams; his grandchildren, Eshel Rice, Xavier Williams and Morgan Williams; a brother, Edward Rice; sisters, Pearlie, Loretta, Henrietta Rice; and and a host of loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Friends may call the funeral home for additional information. Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.