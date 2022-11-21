Robert Lee Keith -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for former Chief of Police Robert Lee Keith, 85, of Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at St. Paul Baptist Church, 2259 Rowesville Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Dr. Charcey C. Priester is officiating.

Robert Lee Keith was born to the late Willie and Laurene Sanders Keith on Feb. 13, 1937, in Orangeburg. At an early age, Mr. Keith gave his life to God at St. Paul Baptist Church, where he maintained an active membership until his health began to decline. Throughout his life, he accomplished many military and educational accolades. Mr. Keith graduated from Wilkinson High School at the tender age of 17. Following graduation, he decided to serve his country by joining the United States Navy.

Mr. Keith later became the first African-American chief of police for an Orangeburg County Police Department, where he served his community for more than 30 years. In 1979, he attended extensive training at the FBI academy in Quantico, Virginia. Mr. Keith also earned an associate's degree in barbering from Denmark Technical College.

Mr. Keith was married to the late Hazel O. Funchess Keith. He leaves to mourn, three daughters, Orietta Gayle Powell of West Columbia, Audrey Lisa Keith-Wilson (Winston) of the home, and Angela Hampton (Wallace) of Orangeburg; four grandchildren; six great grandchildren; siblings, Eugene Keith (Rosa) of Harrisburg, Pa., Mary Johnson of Columbia, Thomas Keith (Loretta) of Columbia, and Sadie M. Culler of Bronx, N.Y.; sister-in-law, Janette Funchess of Orangeburg; special grandson, Robert Q. Powell Sr. (Marie) and their children, Robert Q. Powell Jr. and Scarlett M. Powell, all of West Columbia; and a host of nieces, nephews, and close friends of the family.

Mr. Keith passed away Thursday, Nov. 17, at his residence.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21. Due to COVID-19, the family respectfully requests that you do not visit the residence; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to his daughter, Mrs. Audrey Keith-Wilson, at 803-534-1011 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

