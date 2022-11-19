 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Robert Lee Keith -- Orangeburg

  • 0

ORANGEBURG -- Former Chief of Police Robert Lee Keith, 85, of Orangeburg, passed away Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at his residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Due to COVID-19, the family respectfully requests that you do not visit the residence; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to his daughter, Mrs. Audrey Keith-Wilson, at 803-534-1011, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and wear a mask.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

US and allies vow pressure on North Korea after new missile lauch

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News