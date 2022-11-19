Robert Lee Keith -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Former Chief of Police Robert Lee Keith, 85, of Orangeburg, passed away Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at his residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Due to COVID-19, the family respectfully requests that you do not visit the residence; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to his daughter, Mrs. Audrey Keith-Wilson, at 803-534-1011, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and wear a mask.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.