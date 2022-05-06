 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Robert Lee Jackson -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Robert Lee Jackson, 59, of 1830 Walker Ave., will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022, at St. John Baptist Church, Cameron, with the Rev. Dr. H. S. Capers, pastor, officiating, with burial in the church cemetery.

Mr. Jackson will lie in repose one hour prior to service at church.

He passed away suddenly April 27, at Wake Medical Raleigh.

The family will be accepting limited visitors at the residence following COVID-19 guidelines from 3 to 7 p.m. daily, mask required. Friends may also call the funeral home.

Online condolences may be submitted to family at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com.

