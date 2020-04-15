Robert Lee Griffith Jr. -- Bamberg
0 comments

Robert Lee Griffith Jr. -- Bamberg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BAMBERG -- Robert Lee Griffith Jr., 54, of Bamberg, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 17, at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens in Orangeburg. Pastor John Griffith and Pastor David Griffith will be officiating, following the guidelines set by the CDC for COVID-19.

Robert was born on June 5, 1965, in Orangeburg. He was the son of Robert Lee Griffith Sr. and the late Mary Sanders Griffith.

Survivors include his son, Michael Lee Griffith of Orangeburg; daughters, Amanda Dukes and Maranda Dukes, both of North Carolina; brothers, William Griffith (Kelly), James Griffith (Babs); sister, Debi Finken; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 2711 Middleburg Drive, Columbia, SC 29204.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsopnfh.net.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Griffith, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News