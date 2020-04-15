Robert Lee Griffith Jr. -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Robert Lee Griffith Jr., 54, of Bamberg, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 17, at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens in Orangeburg. Pastor John Griffith and Pastor David Griffith will be officiating, following the guidelines set by the CDC for COVID-19.
Robert was born on June 5, 1965, in Orangeburg. He was the son of Robert Lee Griffith Sr. and the late Mary Sanders Griffith.
Survivors include his son, Michael Lee Griffith of Orangeburg; daughters, Amanda Dukes and Maranda Dukes, both of North Carolina; brothers, William Griffith (Kelly), James Griffith (Babs); sister, Debi Finken; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 2711 Middleburg Drive, Columbia, SC 29204.
Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsopnfh.net.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.