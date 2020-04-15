Robert Lee Griffith Jr. -- Bamberg

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BAMBERG -- Robert Lee Griffith Jr., 54, of Bamberg, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 17, at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens in Orangeburg. Pastor John Griffith and Pastor David Griffith will be officiating, following the guidelines set by the CDC for COVID-19.

Robert was born on June 5, 1965, in Orangeburg. He was the son of Robert Lee Griffith Sr. and the late Mary Sanders Griffith.

Survivors include his son, Michael Lee Griffith of Orangeburg; daughters, Amanda Dukes and Maranda Dukes, both of North Carolina; brothers, William Griffith (Kelly), James Griffith (Babs); sister, Debi Finken; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 2711 Middleburg Drive, Columbia, SC 29204.

