ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Robert Lee Gooden, 90, of Orangeburg, will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at St. Paul Baptist Church, 2259 Rowesville Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Dr. Charcey Preister is officiating.

Mr. Gooden passed away Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at his residence.

Visitation will be held Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The family respectfully requests that only family visit the residence of his sister, Mrs. Helen Bonaparte, 1891 Atlantic Ave., Orangeburg. Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions. Masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

