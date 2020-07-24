Robert Lee Bovain Jr. -- Orangeburg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Private funeral services will be held for Mr. Robert Lee Bovain Jr., 74, of 106 Sease Lane, Orangeburg.

Mr. Bovain passed away Tuesday, July 21, at his residence.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 24.

Friends may call at the residence of his sister, Hattie Mae Johnson, 219 Mayes Road, Orangeburg. Condolences may also be expressed via telephone to his daughter, Rhonda Guinyard, at 803-747-2972, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

