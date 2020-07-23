Robert Lee Bovain Jr. -- Orangeburg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Robert Lee Bovain Jr., 74, of 106 Sease Lane, Orangeburg, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at his residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call at the residence of his sister, Hattie Mae Johnson, 219 Mayes Road, Orangeburg, and call his daughter, Rhonda Guinyard at 803-747-2972, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

