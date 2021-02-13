 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Robert Lee Bovain -- St. Matthews
0 comments

Robert Lee Bovain -- St. Matthews

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ST. MATTHEWS -- Mr. Robert Lee Bovain, 72, of 132 Hackberry Ct., St. Matthews, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 10 at Prisma Health Richland Hospital, Columbia.

Viewing will be held on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, from 4 to 7 p.m.

Memorial Discourse will be held via zoom on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021 at 1 p.m. Those wishing to take part may access these services using Meeting ID: 5084338049 Passcode: robert.

Services entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News