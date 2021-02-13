Robert Lee Bovain -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Mr. Robert Lee Bovain, 72, of 132 Hackberry Ct., St. Matthews, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 10 at Prisma Health Richland Hospital, Columbia.
Viewing will be held on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, from 4 to 7 p.m.
Memorial Discourse will be held via zoom on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021 at 1 p.m. Those wishing to take part may access these services using Meeting ID: 5084338049 Passcode: robert.
Services entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.