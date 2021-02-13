Robert Lee Bovain -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Mr. Robert Lee Bovain, 72, of 132 Hackberry Ct., St. Matthews, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 10 at Prisma Health Richland Hospital, Columbia.

Viewing will be held on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, from 4 to 7 p.m.

Memorial Discourse will be held via zoom on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021 at 1 p.m. Those wishing to take part may access these services using Meeting ID: 5084338049 Passcode: robert.