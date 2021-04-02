Robert Lee Badger -- Augusta, Ga.

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Robert Lee Badger of 2331 Lumpkin Court, passed March 15, 2021, at the residence.

There will be a private family service held at a later date.

Public viewing will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 2, 2021, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

The family will not be accepting guests at the residence dei to COVID-19 precautions.

Friends may call the funeral home.

Online condolences may be submitted to the family at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com