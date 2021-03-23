 Skip to main content
Robert Lee Badger -- Augusta, Ga.
Robert Lee Badger -- Augusta, Ga.

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Robert Lee Badger of 2331 Lumpkin Court passed away March 15 at the residence.

Arrangements will be announced later by Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

The family will not be accepting guests at the residence due to COVID- 19 precautions. Friends may call the funeral home.

Online condolences may be submitted to family at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com.

