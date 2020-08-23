Robert Lee Abraham -- Plano, Texas

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLANO, Texas -- Robert Lee Abraham of Plano, Texas, passed away Aug. 18, 2020, at the age 67.

He was born on Sept. 16, 1952, to Leroy Abraham Sr. and Evangeline Abraham in Orangeburg, South Carolina. Robert was a 1970 graduate of Wilkinson High School in Orangeburg, and he earned his bachelor's degree in Business from South Carolina State College.

Robert served his country proudly in the United States Army for four years. He married Sheradine Curry in 1973 in his hometown of Orangeburg. Robert worked as an accountant for various firms.

He was a devoted member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Plano, Texas.

Robert is survived by his beloved wife of 46 years, Sheradine Abraham of Plano, Texas; son, Donte Abraham of Seattle, Washington; daughter, Meeghan Abraham of Denton, Texas; much loved grandchildren; sisters, Betty Walker of Orangeburg, South Carolina, and Lillie Dawkins of Washington, District of Columbia; and a host of other loving family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leroy and Evangeline Abraham; sister, Leatha Fuller; and brothers, Marvin Abraham and Leroy Abraham Jr.

There are no service arrangements at this time.

