Robert L. Washington -- Bowman

BOWMAN -- Robert L. Washington, 70, of Bowman, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at St. Stephens United Methodist Church, 1065 Two Church Road, Bowman. Burial will be held in the church cemetery.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George, SC 29477 (843-563-4332).

