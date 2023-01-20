Robert L. McDonald -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Memorial services for Mr. Robert L. McDonald, 82, of 3248 Pine Lane, Orangeburg, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1330 Ridgewood Drive, Orangeburg. Bro. Ron Markowich is officiating.

Mr. McDonald passed away Wednesday, Jan. 4, at his residence.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20.

Family and friends may visit the residence, 3248 Pine Lane, Orangeburg, or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

