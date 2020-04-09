× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Robert L. Mavins

MINNEAPOLIS -- Robert “Bob” L. Mavins, 73, a native of Orangeburg, passed away on April 3, 2020 in Minneapolis.

He was born Sept. 29, 1946 to the late Willie B. and Ola Patterson Mavins. Bob moved to Syracuse, New York, in his teens, then to Minneapolis in his 30s. Bob was a master roofer and created his own business in remodeling and repairing. He lived his life by the Golden Rule: ”Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, and one sister. He leaves to mourn his passing two daughters, Cynthia (Michael) Spigner of Orangeburg and Robin Thomas of Dallas; a brother, Willie Mavins Jr. of Syracuse; six sisters, Delores Haney of Syracuse, Betty Moseley of Minneapolis, Julia Felton of Augusta, Georgia, Aleane Moss of Orangeburg, Lillian Mims of Orangeburg, and Ola M. Stokes of Orangeburg; three sisters-in-law; two brothers-in-law; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A memorial service will be handled in Minneapolis. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Estes Funeral Chapel in Minneapolis, 612-521-6744.

