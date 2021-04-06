Robert L. Felder -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG – Funeral services for Robert L. Felder, 65, of 1356 Brentwood Drive, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in the Glover's Funeral Home chapel. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

He died March 30, 2021, following an extended illness.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, at the funeral home.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home. The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19. Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.