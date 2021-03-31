 Skip to main content
Robert L. Felder -- Orangeburg
Robert L. Felder -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Robert L. Felder, 65, of 1356 Brentwood Drive, Orangeburg, died Tuesday, March 30, 2021, following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funerlal Home. Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.

