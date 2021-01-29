Robert James Hunter -- Orangeburg

Bob was born in Greene, N.Y., a son of the late James William Hunter and Helen Ashton Hunter. He was a proud former U.S. Marine and was honorably discharged from the Marine Corps on Jan. 26, 1962. He found his life's passion at age 28 when he began working in the lumber industry. For over 55 years he was involved with lumber manufacturing companies doing what he loved. He came out of retirement in 2014 to help form Prime Engineered Wood Products Inc., which he helped direct until his death. In his younger years, Bob was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying all types of hunting and fishing. He was also a dedicated golfer and made many friends over the years playing golf. He was predeceased by a son, Charles Anderson; sister, Marjorie Hunter Sleeper; and brother, Charles “Chuck” Hunter.