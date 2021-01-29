Robert James Hunter -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Robert James Hunter, 83, of Orangeburg, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at home surrounded by loved ones. He was predeceased by his wife, Charlotte Anderson Hunter.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 29, at Northside Baptist Church, with the Rev. Dr. Shane Stutzman officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to service.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Marion Hunter, Riser Gramling, Hunter Anderson, Brian Haddock, Miles Cooper and Benjamin Cooper. Honorary pallbearers are Ed Brant, Henry Williamson, Ralph LaFrance, Richard Ulmer and David Haddock.
CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. All attendees will be required to wear a mask.
Bob was born in Greene, N.Y., a son of the late James William Hunter and Helen Ashton Hunter. He was a proud former U.S. Marine and was honorably discharged from the Marine Corps on Jan. 26, 1962. He found his life's passion at age 28 when he began working in the lumber industry. For over 55 years he was involved with lumber manufacturing companies doing what he loved. He came out of retirement in 2014 to help form Prime Engineered Wood Products Inc., which he helped direct until his death. In his younger years, Bob was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying all types of hunting and fishing. He was also a dedicated golfer and made many friends over the years playing golf. He was predeceased by a son, Charles Anderson; sister, Marjorie Hunter Sleeper; and brother, Charles “Chuck” Hunter.
He is survived by his sons, Don (Ashley) Hunter and Scottie (Kelli) Anderson; daughters, Donna Hunter Argoe and Deborah (Paul) Gramling; five grandchildren, Marion Hunter, Abigail Hunter, Riser Gramling, Hunter Anderson and Logan Anderson; best friend, Phyllis Davis; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dominican Republic Mission Fund, Northside Baptist Church, 1250 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, SC 29115, or to the charity of one's choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
