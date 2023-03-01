ORANGEBURG — Robert James “Jim” Edwards III, 87, of Raleigh, N.C., passed away February 28, 2023, in Orangeburg. He was the husband of Barbara Nelson Edwards.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 3, 2023, at 11:00 am in Greenlawn Memorial Park, 1311 Shipyard Blvd., Wilmington, NC, 28412.

Jim was born in Lumberton, N.C., to the late Edwin Eugene Edwards and the late Lillian Johnson Edwards. He grew up in Wilmington, N.C., and graduated from New Hanover High School He attended Campbell University and North Carolina State University. Jim served in the US Army and was a retired compliance officer for North Carolina Department of Environmental Control and Natural Resources.

Survivors include his two daughters: Susan E.Brickle (George) of Reevesville, S.C., and Nancy E. Hughes (Kelly) of Orangeburg, S.C.; one stepson, Carr McLamb of Raleigh, N.C.; one stepdaughter, Sarah Huettl (Tommy) of Wilmington, N.C.; two grandsons, John Beaty Hughes and Jack Edwards Brickle; two step-grandchildren, Thomas and Myers Huettl; and a number of cousins.

Memorials may be made to N.C. State University’s Athletic Department, Weisiger Brown Building, 2500 Warren Carroll Drive, Campus Box 8502, Raleigh, NC 27695, or Orangeburg’s Church of the Redeemer, 1606 Russell Street, Orangeburg, SC 29115.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or https://www.facebook.com/Dukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868