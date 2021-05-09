Robert Haygood -- Harrisburg, Pa.

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Robert Haygood was born Aug. 21, 1950, to the union of Charlie Haggood and Mary Bailey Haggood.

He passed away April 29, 2021.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 14, 2021, at Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 212 N. Progress Ave., Harrisburg, PA 17109.

Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m.

Robert Haygood was educated in Calhoun County Public Schools. He worked as a carpenter since the age of 14. He was a member of the Local Labor Union 158 for 30 years. He loved to fish, garden, listen to music, watch sports, and spend time with his friends and family.

Robert was preceded in death by his loving wife, Sallie Haygood; parents, Charlie Haggood and Mary Haggood; brothers, Charlie Haggood, Johnnie Clay; sisters, Eloise Benjamin, Rosa Mae Keller, and Lilly Glover.

Robert leaves to cherish and remember his life three daughters, Charlotte T Boddie, Deon Branch, and Vanessa Haygood-Arthur; two grandsons, Xenophon Singleton Jr. , and Gerald Thomas Boddie III; two great-grands, Xenophon Singleton III, Ximyra Singleton; his siblings, Henry Haggood (Vernell), Eugene Haggood, Aretha Brunson (Stephen), Eartha Fields (Willie), Mary Fields (Marvin), Dorothy Parker (William), Alfred Heygod and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and an abundance of friends.