Robert Harrison Walling Jr. -- Branchville

BRANCHVILLE -- Robert Harrison Walling Jr., age 40, died Friday, May 13, 2022. Mr. Walling was born in Orangeburg and has made his home in Branchville for the majority of his life.

Robert was a loving son, father, and friend who enjoyed working, bass fishing with his dad and his boys, and being with friends and family.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday May 19, 2022, at 5 p.m. at the Gethsemane Baptist Church in St. Matthews.

Robert is survived by his three sons, Cory, Eli, and Luke; his mother, Dianne Hughes; his father, Robert Walling Sr.; his stepmother, Vickie Walling; his nephews, Connor, Kadden, and Chandler; a number of aunts and uncles; and his friend and mother of his children, Ashley Walling.

Friends may call at the Gethsemane Baptist Church, 655 Hammond Cross Road.

