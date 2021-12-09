Robert Harrington -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG – Funeral services for Robert Harrington, 76, of 3424 Neeses Highway, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will be in Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Harrington died Thursday, Dec. 2, at his residence following a brief illness.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will not be receiving guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.