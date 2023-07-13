ORANGEBURG -- Robert Hamilton Sandel Jr., 50, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, July 6, 2023.

Robert was born on September 13, 1972, in Orangeburg, a son of Gale Mewborne Weathers and Robert Hamilton Sandel Sr. He was a graduate of Sumter High School, attended Francis Marion University and was in the commercial trucking business. He was raised in the Episcopal Church. Robert enjoyed watching college football, especially the University of South Carolina and the University of Alabama.

Surviving are his daughters, Carrie Grace Sandel, Tuscaloosa, Ala., and Abigale Sandel; grandson, Conahan Wells Sandel, both of Chapin, SC; his mother, Gale (Johnny) Weathers, St. George; his father, Robert H. (Jane) Sandel Sr., Roanoke, Va.; brothers, Dan (Sara) Sandel, Annapolis, Md., and James (Dawn) Thomas, Johns Island, SC; sisters, Mandi (Pinckney) Thompson, Holly Hill, SC, and Catherine (Bill) Akers, Glen Allen, Va.; nieces and nephews, Lila, Emmy, Will and Declan Sandel, Drew and Parker Thomas, Julius, Manning and William Thompson and Elizabeth, Caitlyn and Susannah Akers.

A graveside funeral service will be held 9:00 AM Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Memorial Park Cemetery, Orangeburg, with the the Very Reverend Frank Limehouse officiating. The family will receive friends Friday, July 14, 2023, from 4:00-6:00 PM at the home of Gale and Johnny Weathers, 712 Ridge Street, St. George.

Memorials may be made to St. George United Methodist Church Preschool, c/o Ruthie Tripp, 605 Horne St., St. George, SC 29477, or the Virginia Western Educational Foundation, 3093 Colonial Ave. SW, Roanoke, VA 24015.