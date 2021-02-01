Robert Glover -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Robert Glover, of Stumphole Road, passed Jan. 20, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center.

Arrangements will be announced later by Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the family requests no visitors at the residence.

Friends may call Willie Glover at (803) 928-1815 and/or Roosevelt Glover at (540) 388-8723 and the funeral home.

Email condolences may be sent to aljenkinsfuneralhome@gmail.com